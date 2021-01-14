‘We just feel like it’s déjà vu’: Windstorm wreaks havoc on Spokane’s South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s South Hill was hit hard in the last windstorm. In 2015, hundreds of trees came down, homes were destroyed and people were left without power for days.

“We just feel like it’s déjà vu,” said Kari Allen, a homeowner on the South Hill.

Allen woke up to the sound of wind Wednesday morning after 6 a.m. She then heard trees crash and then a car alarm go off.

Her husband’s car is now crushed and her home is damaged — again.

Allen was fixing up her home. It had been repaired from the 2015 windstorm that damaged her garage and shed.

Now, she has to start all over again.

“It’s scary and emotionally, it’s been hard because I don’t know. So many trees coming down so fast. For some reason I’m a whole lot more emotional, our whole world is, there’s just so much going on,” she told 4 News Now.

She knows it’s going to take a while to fix the damage.

“I’ve been there and I’ve done it. I know it’s going to take a while, and I know there’s a lot of disaster everywhere, and people who are in worse shape,” she said.

While branches didn’t go through her home, it did for her neighbor just right across the street.

Stanley Drumm has done this before, too.

“I was hoping that it wouldn’t, but it’s the way it is around here,” he said. “If you look around, there are a lot of trees that are still up that probably shouldn’t be.”

A branch went through his roof over the grand piano. Now debris is there until they figure out what to do.

Just a few homes down, Josh Monroe’s home was blocked by a big tree. There were two trees down over the road on Perry Street.

He was also without power, and Monroe isn’t hopeful it’ll come back on the same night. He’s been through this before, too.

“We were in the house when we had the last big windstorm, and we were one of the last homes to get it back,” Monroe said.

Now, all they can do is wait and look at the bright side.

“Now I don’t have a big tree so I have more sunlight in my house. So, that’s a benefit,” he said laughing.

