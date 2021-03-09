We interrupt this spring-like weather for a tiny bit of snow -Kris

We’ve been enjoying beautiful weather and above average temperatures so far this month, but don’t be too surprised if you wake up with a little snow at your house Tuesday morning. A weak disturbance will bring a few light rain and snow showers to the Palouse tonight. Those showers will spread northward Tuesday morning. Any new snow that we see around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will be very light. In addition, road temperatures will be high enough that you shouldn’t have any challenges on the morning commute. The chance of showers, both rain and snow, will continue in the afternoon. However, the best chance of showers will remain over the higher terrain. High temperatures Tuesday will top out in the mid 40s.

Another system on the way for Wednesday will bring the next round of scattered rain or snow showers, and then we will begin drying out and clearing out for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are on the way for Thursday and Friday, with a warming trend that takes our temperatures into the lower 50s for Saturday. We SPRING FORWARD Sunday morning, as Daily Saving Time begins. Sunday will be a cooler day, with highs in the mid 40s and a chance of rain or snow.