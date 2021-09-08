‘We hoped this day wouldn’t come’: Kootenai Health stretched thin as COVID-19 surges

by Rania Kaur

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The situation Kootenai Health is in is one no hospital wants to be in– and where the North Idaho provider has never been in.

Crisis standards of care was activated in North Idaho early Tuesday morning as the region struggles to keep up with the latest COVID-19 surge. This is the first time in state history this has happned.

Now, if hospitals in those districts need space they will convert conference rooms and other spaces to hold patients. They will also have to ration life-saving supplies like oxygen or ventilator equipment.

CSC was activated in the Panhandle Health District and the North Central Health District because of a severe shortage of staffing and available beds. This is because of a massive increase in COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization.

“We are beyond the point where we can continue to offer care in a normal setting, with normal levels of care, so that is what crisis standards of care is about, and we hoped this day wouldn’t come,” said Jeremy Evans.

It’s a situation Dr. John Crites said there is a solution for: and that’s prevention.

“The treatment of this is prevention. The only thing we have is vaccination, so hopefully, people will calm down, listen to their doctors, and get things done they need to do,” Crites said.

Crites said everyone is trying their best, but they’re tired and overwhelmed.

“All those frustrations but it’s truly a war on information right now,” Crites said.

In that war of information, the casualties are ending up within the walls of hospitals across the region.

“We’re near the limit of what we can handle, in this facility. We’ve done a lot of things to expand our care, to take care of more patients but it keeps growing and if we had everyone in the community vaccinated, we would not be in this position,” said Dr. Robert Scroggins.

On Tuesday, Kootenai Health had seven patients in their health resource center, their converted conference room.

Kootenai Health has already started preparing for the surge that could come from school starting. While health leaders said kids might not be the ones getting sick and needing a bed in the hospital, their parents and grandparents might be.

Yesterday, @kootenaihealth had 113 patients. The highest number since the pandemic began. 39 are in critical care. These patients have higher acuity levels. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/U5fGaw8GLt — Rania Kaur KXLY (@RaniaKaur) September 7, 2021

