‘We help them, they help us’: Fire crews from across the state help fight Andrus Fire

CHENEY, Wash. — Fire crews from across the state are now working to contain the Andrus Fire burning near Cheney, giving local crews a break following Monday’s firefighting efforts.

Many people woke up Tuesday morning to hazy skies as the Andrus Fire burned around half of a square mile of land. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was still not contained.

Local firefighters worked all day and night to save nearly 250 homes and other structures from being destroyed. But while they were working, extra help was on the way.

“Knowing that this would be a several-day duration incident, the request was made to the State Patrol for state mobilization resources,” said Trooper Jeff Sevigney with the Northeast Washington Incident Management Team.

This means fire crews from across the state had to make their way to our region to join the fire fight.

Departments from Central Kitsap and East Pierce counties on the west side of the state said they arrived around 11:30 p.m. Monday night after about a six-hour trip and camped outside Cheney Middle School.

On Tuesday morning, these firefighters met for a briefing and some breakfast before gearing up and going to the fire line.

There, they would relieve local firefighters who had been working nonstop since the fire started.

“When we have an incident somewhere else in the state, crews from Spokane will do the same thing,” said Sevigney. “They’ll form up into strike teams and they’ll travel to wherever their need is. We help them, they help us. That’s kind of the beauty of state mobilization.”

Luckily, the Andrus Fire held at 300 acres (half a square mile) overnight and did not grow in size.

As the fire continued to burn in heavy timber and rough terrain, local fire crews finally had the manpower needed to work on getting it under control.

“Especially this time of year, with how dry the fuel is and with some weather expected later on in the week, we want to have those crews rested up so they can be ready to respond to the next incident,” said Sevigney.

