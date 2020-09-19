‘We have lost a real hero’: Local elected officials respond to Justice Ginsburg’s death

Governor Jay Inslee responded to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, calling her “one of the greatest American patriots to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Inslee was just one of many elected officials to react to the passing of Ginsburg, who died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

“I’ll remember her as a friend, a role model, and a woman who opened doors for all the rest of us with her genius and her relentless pursuit of justice, freedom, and equality for each and every one of us, no matter who we are.,” Senator Patty Murray tweeted.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the first Justice I voted for. Tonight, my heart is breaking for a million reasons—for her family, for our country, for my North Star. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 19, 2020

Senator Maria Cantwell reflected that statement, calling Ginsburg “a fierce warrior against gender discrimination.”

“We have lost a real hero,” said Cantwell. “My thoughts are with her family, friends, and everyone in our country who looked up to her for inspiration and comfort.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little also expressed sympathy over Ginsburg’s death, saying, “In addition to her historic role on the Supreme Court, as an attorney she advanced women’s rights by successfully partnering with Boise attorney Allen Derr in an Idaho case.”

In a statement, Senator Mike Crapo called Ginsburg a “stalwart leader,” adding “While I did not agree with some of her opinions on matters of legal doctrine, I respect her courage to hold steadfast to her beliefs.”

My statement on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/1ztqfKd9Lj — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) September 19, 2020

“The voice of the American people will be heard,” Governor Inslee added in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s announcement that the Senate will vote on President Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg.

Our heartbreak at the loss of Justice Ginsburg will become a tragedy for the ages if the U.S. Senate confirms a new justice before we know who our next president is. It would be the height of hypocrisy for Mitch McConnell to allow it. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 19, 2020

“Our heartbreak at the loss of Justice Ginsburg will become a tragedy for the ages if the U.S. Senate confirms a new justice before we know who our next president is,” Inslee said. “It would be the height of hypocrisy for Mitch McConnell to allow it.”

When conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, also an election year, McConnell refused to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump’s presidential victory.

