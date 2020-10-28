We have favorable weather all the way through the weekend – Mark

You’ve made it halfway through the week and we’re past the worst of the cold.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Today will be mild; sun on the way, but some lingering clouds, too.

Although mild, we’re still experiencing below average temperatures.

Cold at night but no record breakers.

High pressure keeps us in sunshine today with just a few clouds and the air stagnation advisory for the outlying areas continues until tomorrow morning.

We will see warmer temps through the end of the week and weekend with 50s expected.