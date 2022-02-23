‘We have a perfect storm of crises’: Washington lawmakers want to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

by Melissa Luck

OLYMPIA, Wash – Citing a massive rise in catalytic converter thefts, Washington lawmakers are working on a bill that would crack down on the crime and study ways to prevent it.

In a report last May, Washington’s insurance commissioner cited a 3,800% rise in the thefts in Seattle and King County.

The rise is happening nationwide as well.

“We have a perfect storm of crises,” said Washington Republican Cindy Ryu. “Limited resources and supply chain disruptions make catalytic converters enticing targets for thieves.”

The AP reported in January that thefts of the exhaust emission control devices have skyrocketed over the last two years because of the metals they contain.

It can cost more than $1,000 for a vehicle owner to replace the stolen device. Thieves can get between $50 and $300 for selling them to scrap yards.

Lawmakers considered two bills addressing the issue. One, House Bill 5485, would have made it illegal to purchase or sell any used catalytic converter without proper documentation, such as a vehicle registration.

That bill stalled in committee.

House Bill 1815 did pass that chamber and is now being considered by the Senate.

That bill requires scrap metal businesses that buy catalytic converters to “maintain documentation that the seller’s private metal property was the result of the seller replacing private metal property from a vehicle registered in the seller’s name.”

It also directs the state to set up a work group that would help deter future thefts. That would include studying state and national laws and trends and finding opportunities to help victims recover the cost of the thefts.

That group would be required to submit a preliminary report to lawmakers by January 2023.

RELATED: How to protect your car from catalytic converter thefts

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.