We could be going from record heat to a winter blast – Mark

Mark Peterson,
by Mark Peterson

Get ready for real winter conditions in the Inland Northwest!

Before you see what’s in store, here’s a look at Wednesday’s record warm temperatures around the region:

  • Spokane: 59 degrees
  • Ephrata: 70 degrees
  • Wenatchee: 70 degrees
  • Lewiston: 63 degrees
  • Pullman: 62 degrees
  • Omak: 74 degrees

Thu Wed Records

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 2:

  • Cooling trend begins
  • Temperatures still above average
  • Wet Saturday morning
  • Rain or snow Monday

Thu Am 4 Things

We will have clouds and mild conditions all day.

Thu Plan

Although cooler, temperatures will still be above average across the state. Highs will be in the low 50s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Thu Highs

It will not be as windy as yesterday.

Friday will be cloudy with rain or snow is expected Saturday morning.

We will be drying out Sunday with Monday morning snow expected in our area.

More showers are expected Wednesday.

Thu 4 Day

