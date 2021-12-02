We could be going from record heat to a winter blast – Mark

Get ready for real winter conditions in the Inland Northwest!

Before you see what’s in store, here’s a look at Wednesday’s record warm temperatures around the region:

Spokane: 59 degrees

Ephrata: 70 degrees

Wenatchee: 70 degrees

Lewiston: 63 degrees

Pullman: 62 degrees

Omak: 74 degrees

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 2:

Cooling trend begins

Temperatures still above average

Wet Saturday morning

Rain or snow Monday

We will have clouds and mild conditions all day.

Although cooler, temperatures will still be above average across the state. Highs will be in the low 50s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

It will not be as windy as yesterday.

Friday will be cloudy with rain or snow is expected Saturday morning.

We will be drying out Sunday with Monday morning snow expected in our area.

More showers are expected Wednesday.