We could be going from record heat to a winter blast – Mark
Get ready for real winter conditions in the Inland Northwest!
Before you see what’s in store, here’s a look at Wednesday’s record warm temperatures around the region:
- Spokane: 59 degrees
- Ephrata: 70 degrees
- Wenatchee: 70 degrees
- Lewiston: 63 degrees
- Pullman: 62 degrees
- Omak: 74 degrees
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 2:
- Cooling trend begins
- Temperatures still above average
- Wet Saturday morning
- Rain or snow Monday
We will have clouds and mild conditions all day.
Although cooler, temperatures will still be above average across the state. Highs will be in the low 50s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
It will not be as windy as yesterday.
Friday will be cloudy with rain or snow is expected Saturday morning.
We will be drying out Sunday with Monday morning snow expected in our area.
More showers are expected Wednesday.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.