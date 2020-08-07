We finish out the work week with cooler temps and sunshine -Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

Some clouds and sunshine but cooler for today.

Fri Day Planner[1]

Cooler conditions statewide.

Fri Highs[1]

Saturday will be closer to average with clouds for the day.

Fri Sat Highs[1]

Cooler temps and sun and clouds for today. Clouds and warmer Saturday with low 80’s expected. More sunshine on Sunday and warmer on Monday.

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

