We finish out the work week with cooler temps and sunshine -Mark
Here is your local weather forecast for August 7, 2020.
Some clouds and sunshine but cooler for today.
Cooler conditions statewide.
Saturday will be closer to average with clouds for the day.
Cooler temps and sun and clouds for today. Clouds and warmer Saturday with low 80’s expected. More sunshine on Sunday and warmer on Monday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.