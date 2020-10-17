We could see snow in parts of Idaho this weekend

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Things are cooling down this weekend in Spokane and the Idaho Panhandle.

You can expect a partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the 50s to mid-60s.

A cold front will move into the area Sunday, dropping temperatures to the mid-40s and 50s. Light rain is forecasted for Sunday morning, and there’s a chance we’ll see snow in the mountains and maybe even some valleys, including in Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry.

After the cold front moves through this PM we'll be left with cooler weather. It should be dry for most locations on Saturday, but another cold front on Sunday will bring more light precipitation, and even some snow for parts of the Inland NW including some valleys. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/1BX27D9yZV — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 16, 2020

