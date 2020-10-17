We could see snow in parts of Idaho this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Things are cooling down this weekend in Spokane and the Idaho Panhandle.
You can expect a partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the 50s to mid-60s.
A cold front will move into the area Sunday, dropping temperatures to the mid-40s and 50s. Light rain is forecasted for Sunday morning, and there’s a chance we’ll see snow in the mountains and maybe even some valleys, including in Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry.
