We begin to warm through the weekend – Mark

Hot and hazy weather is expected throughout the day today, bringing some sunny skies, as well.

Above average temps with mostly clear sky statewide and plenty of smoke, but no cloud cover.

More heat is on the way for Thursday and then even hotter for the weekend.

Warmer weather moves into our region and we will see temps above average all the way into next week. Weekend highs will be around 90 degrees and sunny.

