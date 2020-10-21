We begin to see showers today then sunshine Thursday. Snow Friday – Mark
You made it halfway through the week!
Showers are on the way with cool temperatures this afternoon. Expect some very cold weather overnight.
Here at the 4 Things To Know for today:
- Scattered showers throughout today
- Cool and breezy
- Sunny, but a frosty morning tomorrow
- Snow on the way for Friday
If you are planning to travel through Stevens Pass or into Montana, will have winter driving conditions.
We could likely see some mountain snow in Idaho today, as well. We get cold days and nights into next week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.