We begin to see showers today then sunshine Thursday. Snow Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

You made it halfway through the week!

Showers are on the way with cool temperatures this afternoon. Expect some very cold weather overnight.

Wed Day Planner[1]

Here at the 4 Things To Know for today:

  • Scattered showers throughout today
  • Cool and breezy
  • Sunny, but a frosty morning tomorrow
  • Snow on the way for Friday

Wed 4 Things[1]

If you are planning to travel through Stevens Pass or into Montana, will have winter driving conditions.

Wed Watches[1]

We could likely see some mountain snow in Idaho today, as well. We get cold days and nights into next week.

Wed Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.