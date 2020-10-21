We begin to see showers today then sunshine Thursday. Snow Friday – Mark

You made it halfway through the week!

Showers are on the way with cool temperatures this afternoon. Expect some very cold weather overnight.

Here at the 4 Things To Know for today:

Scattered showers throughout today

Cool and breezy

Sunny, but a frosty morning tomorrow

Snow on the way for Friday

If you are planning to travel through Stevens Pass or into Montana, will have winter driving conditions.

We could likely see some mountain snow in Idaho today, as well. We get cold days and nights into next week.