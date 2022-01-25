‘We are sickened, shocked, and angered’: Former Newport officer charged with lewd conduct, sexual abuse of minor

NEWPORT, Wash.– A former cop who most recently worked as the school resource officer in Newport is charged with sexually abusing a child.

The Newport Police Department said Raul Lopez is charged with lewd conduct with a minor child under 16 years old and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years old.

The police department said it was notified about the alleged crimes on Jan. 18 by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Lopez lives in Bonner County and that’s where the crimes he’s accused of took place. Newport PD said it immediately put Lopez on administrative leave and his peace officer powers were suspended pending an investigation.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Lopez resigned from his position with the Newport Police Department. On Sunday, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office let Newport PD know Lopez turned himself in to investigators and he had been booked into jail.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Newport Police Department staff are with the victim and the victim’s family. We are sickened, shocked, and angered by the alleged conduct of Mr. Lopez. This is an on-going investigation by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office; therefore, I cannot provide any additional information,” Police Chief Mark Duxbury said in a statement.

Lopez was assigned as the Newport Police Department School resource officer at the Newport Unified School District. The police department said it has kept the school district informed of the allegations. The crimes Lopes is accused of committing were not related to his position, the police department said.

