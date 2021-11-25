‘We are serious about giving and helping others’: Fresh Soul gifts $50 bills with free Thanksgiving meals

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash.– An East Central restaurant made this Thanksgiving extra special for the first 100 people who showed up.

Fresh Soul gave out meals and a little something extra to those who showed up Thursday morning. Their doors opened at 9 a.m. and the food was fresh for anyone who needed it.

The to-go boxes weren’t filled with a traditional turkey dinner. They were filled with Fresh Soul’s famous ribs, cornbread, corn on the cob and potato salad.

Gerald Howard was one of the first people in line. He said he was looking forward to the meal.

“I’m looking for the barbeque ribs for sure. That’s one thing I like and I know he does it very well,” Howard said.

Fresh Soul started prepping for Thanksgiving on Wednesday. This was the second year it’s made 100 hot meals for the community. The restaurant has only been in Spokane for three years and has already made an impression for giving back.

“It’s been a great thing. Micheal Brown and his family, they’ve always been a contributor to the community as well. And, we just thought we’d come out to take a hand in it,” Howard said.

Fresh Soul is part of the Spokane Eastside Reunion Association. The restaurant hires teenagers between 14 and 18 to give them hands-on job experience in customer service.

Owner Michael Brown says giving is what their mission is all about. That’s why in this year’s Thanksgiving meal he decided to pay it forward.

Each meal had an envelope with $50 inside. Inside each envelope were only two words “Thank God.”

“It goes back to what God put on my heart to do, And, when you give, I believe that you should be able to give with some substance,” Brown said. “It lets people know that we are serious about giving and helping others.”

Brown says he plans on making this an every-year Thanksgiving tradition.

