‘We are running into issues’: Spokane mayor says it’s hard to find space for women facing homelessness

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash –A woman who was formerly homeless is now helping others.

Hallie Burchinal is the Executive Director for Compassionate Addiction Treatment. She helps those who are homeless get treatment.

Every night, especially with the cold, they try to get the people they serve into shelters.

“We have had nights where we close our doors knowing that we are walking away from people who have absolutely nowhere to go,” she said. “We have tried all avenues unsuccessfully.”

Finding space is an annual issue, especially for women.

“Each year we face the exact same situation,” Burchinal said. “It’s like a Groundhog’s Day. It’s just every year is the repeat of the year before.”

It’s something even Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward admits is a challenge.

“Yeah, we are running into issues where we don’t have enough space for women,” she said. “The Hope House has 100 beds but has not been able to program those beds because it didn’t have staffing.”

The Hope House is adding more beds as it staffs up.

The city has tried to solve the issue by making women the priority at the Cannon Shelter with earlier check-in times, separately for women.

“Sometimes if it’s extreme weather and you can’t be with your loved one, I know that’s a difficult thing to face, but what’s more important is that you have a warm bed to be in that night,” Mayor Woodward said.

