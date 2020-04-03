We are not done with the showers yet, but there’s warmer, sunnier weather ahead!

Friday will bring chilly, breezy weather with an occasional light rain or snow shower. Overall, however, it will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Gusty winds in the afternoon might make it feel even cooler.

Right now, it looks like Saturday will be dry with partly sunny skies and only mountain showers. Sunday brings back the chance of occasional rain or snow showers to the valleys. There is something to look forward to next week, sunnier, warmer weather with high temperatures back up around average or maybe even a little above average.