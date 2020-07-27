We are in for a heat streak this week! Are you ready? -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready for a HOT Monday. We are kicking off the work week with a heat streak. Temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s this week. Prepare yourself, folks! It is heating up in the Inland Northwest.

Hottest cities in our region today will be Moses Lake, Omak, and Lewiston. All three cities will reach triple digit heat this afternoon. Other areas will be in the low to mid 90s. However, there is potential for Spokane to get to the low 100s on Thursday. We are just getting started with the heat! Prepare yourself now to set you up for the rest of the week. Get out the A/C units, if you haven’t already.

Tomorrow, we stay hot and get a little hotter. Most areas regionally will see temperatures a couple degrees warmer than today. Moses Lake, Lewiston and Omak can expect an afternoon high of 102.

With all this heat comes a Heat Advisory. This goes into effect at noon today and expires Thursday evening. Though, there is a chance the National Weather Service office in Spokane extends the advisory if we continue to see hot and dry conditions. The advisory spans from central to eastern Washington and north Idaho.

The heat streak lives on for the work week! Hottest day this week will be on Thursday.

HEAT SAFETY: