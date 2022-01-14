‘We are grateful’: Providence relieved National Guard will come to help

SPOKANE, Wash.– Help is coming to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday he was deploying the National Guard to help hospitals with the current COVID-19 surge. The National Guard will help relieve some of Providence’s caregivers who need a break.

Providence said it was under extreme stress because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We appreciate the support being offered by Governor Inslee and his team, the Washington National Guard General, and the brave men and women who have offered their time to serve their community in this time of great need,” Providence said.

The health care provider said it also hopes having the National Guard there will drive home the importance of getting vaccinated, boosted, and taking other actions like social distancing and masking to prevent the spread and further hospitalizations.

Providence said this is the first time the National Guard has been called in to help since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Defense was there in 2021 to help with the last wave of COVID-19.

Here is the full statement from Providence:

We are grateful to Governor Inslee for activating the National Guard to help with the current surge, which will be sending a much-needed non-clinical support team to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center next week. The National Guard will offer welcome relief to some of our overworked caregivers, and we hope their presence will underscore the importance of getting vaccinated, boosted, and taking other actions like social distancing and masking to prevent the spread and further hospitalizations. Like most hospitals across the nation, Sacred Heart Medical Center is under extreme stress due to the current COVID surge, and we appreciate the support being offered by Governor Inslee and his team, the Washington National Guard General, and the brave men and women who have offered their time to serve their community in this time of great need.

