‘We all need our moms or dads’: Family of missing Idaho woman needs your help finding her

by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Sharon Archer has been missing for a week and her family is desperately trying to find her.

She doesn’t have a phone or any money and her family says they need to find her fast.

“I’m pretty well considering the worst at this point,” her son Chris Arthur said.

He says she has to take a shot to help regulate her diabetes. Her doctor told him she would be able to make it three days without her medication. She was also in a crash years ago and it left her with serious brain damage.

“It left her with the mind state of about an eight-year-old child,” Arthur said.

The 62-year-old woman was seen at her home on Sept. 27 at North 5th Street and Locust Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. Then, she was last seen in a video at an Exxon gas station less than a mile away from where she lives. Unfortunately, the camera caught her driving off but didn’t catch what way she was heading. She was driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with the Idaho license plate K562919.

She wasn’t the only person seen on the gas station cameras. Her son says there were also a few people on bicycles.

“Maybe if any of them were there and know which way the car went that would be helpful,” Arthur said.

The family reported her missing but says they wish there were a Silver Alert system in Idaho. That way digital signs on the highways and radio broadcasts would alert the community when somebody missing is in danger because of their age, physical or mental state — like what Washington has.

“We all need our moms or dads. Everybody. We don’t just go missing. We need something to change in this state and hopefully, if we can change it in the state, we can change it throughout the country” Archer’s daughter-in-law Julie Arthur said. “We just want her home.”

For now, Chris and Julie are searching everywhere for Archer’s car. They have handed out flyers in a four-block radius and checked stores for security cameras.

The two say they are prepared for the situation not to go well but do want some sort of closure.

“Either way I still want to get her home. She at least deserves a final resting place,” her son said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Coeur d’Alene Police at (208) 769-2320 or their local law enforcement agency. Her case number is 21C45251.

