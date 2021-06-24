WDFW restricts campfires department-managed lands in Eastern Washington

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has restricted campfires at department-managed lands across Eastern Washington.

The restrictions — which also include smoking, discharging firearms for target-shooting, welding and operating chainsaws — go into effect Friday.

WDFW is issuing the restrictions in an effort to help reduce wildfire risk as a heatwave hits the region.

“Observing fire restrictions and exercising common sense will go a long way toward preserving public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health and safety for local communities,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW’s Lands Division Manager. “WDFW-managed lands are often closer to communities and lower in elevation than other public lands, so we take these precautions very seriously.”

All temporary restrictions will remain in effect until the risk of wildfire decreases.

As is the case year round, fireworks are prohibited. Throwing a lit cigarette or any other burning material from a motor vehicle on a state highway is also prohibited.

RELATED: Burn ban issued for Kootenai County

RELATED: Incoming heatwave leaves Spokane’s homeless struggling to find places to stay cool

FORECAST: Days away from record-breaking heat – Mark

RELATED: Burn restrictions now in place across Spokane County

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.