Gonzaga announces 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Corey Kispert blows by Denver's defense.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — The West Coast Conference announced its upcoming men’s basketball conference schedule on Thursday.

The Zags open conference play against San Francisco in Spokane on January 2, then take on Santa Clara on the January 7 and Portland two days after that.

Gonzaga 2020-21 WCC Schedule

Jan. 2 – vs. San Francisco in Spokane

Jan. 7 – vs. Santa Clara in Spokane

Jan. 9 – vs. Portland in Portland

Jan. 14 – vs. Pepperdine in Spokane

Jan. 16 – vs. Saint Mary’s in Moraga

Jan. 23 – vs. Pacific in Spokane

Jan. 28 – vs. San Diego in San Diego

Jan. 30 – vs. Pepperdine in Malibu

Feb. 4 – vs. Loyola Marymount in Spokane

Feb. 6 – vs. BYU in Spokane

Feb. 11 – vs. Santa Clara in Santa Clara

Feb. 13 – vs. San Francisco in San Francisco

Feb. 18 – vs. Saint Mary’s in Spokane

Feb. 20 – vs. San Diego in Spokane

Feb. 25 – vs. Pacific in Stockton

Feb. 27 – vs. BYU in Provo

Gonzaga has shared or outright won the WCC regular season title the past eight season. The Zags have shared or won 19 conference championships in the last 20 years and 21 out of the last 23 years.

The WCC Championships are set for March 4-9 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

