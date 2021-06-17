WCC announces Gonzaga men’s basketball and remaining teams’ conference schedules

David Becker Gonzaga celebrates after defeating BYU in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference men's tournament championship Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

SAN BRUNO, Calif.— The West Coast Conference (WCC) announced the conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Conference play is set to tip off on Thursday, Dec. 30. The 10-team conference, including the Gonzaga men’s basketball team, is set to have a 16 game season for the fourth time in WCC history. This change was adopted prior to the 2018-19 season by the WCC Presidents’ Council as part of the Conference’s Men’s Basketball Enhancement Plan. The change was made to make an effort to put the WCC on a national stage.

Each team in the conference will have seven opponents in which they will have a home and away game. Two games solely dedicated as a home or away game fill up the 16 game season.

The Zags will play BYU, LMU, Pacific, Pepperdine, Saint Mary’s, USF and Santa Clara in Spokane and in their opponent’s respective cities. The other two games will consist of the Bulldogs hosting the University of Portland in The Kennel and an away trip to San Diego to face the University of San Diego.

The Zags are expected to be predicted as the preseason No. 1 team in the WCC next season once again. The team finished with an undefeated record in conference play last season, having not lost a conference game since Feb.22, 2020 against BYU in Provo, Utah.

Dates and times of the matchups will be announced at a later date.

