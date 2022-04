WB I-90 to close over Snoqualmie Pass for avalanche control work

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE – Westbound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass will close Thursday afternoon for avalanche control work.

The closure will begin at 1 p.m. The work can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours.

‼️ ADVANCED NOTICE: I-90/Snoqualmie Pass will close westbound only at the summit (MP 52) at 1 p.m. today for avalanche control. The work takes between a half hour to 2 hours. So if you have something important on the westside today, head over soon. pic.twitter.com/nqJ6L68m44 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) April 14, 2022

