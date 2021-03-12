Wayne E. Barber Jr. (75) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on March 8, 2021. He was born to Wayne and Thelma (Bell) Barber Sr. on August 10, 1945 in Coffeeville, KS.

Wayne was younger when his family relocated to Oregon. He attended school in Lebanon. Following his schooling, he went to work at Boise Cascade’s Plywood Mill in St. Helens, OR. Wayne met and fell head over feet in love with Becky Bartell right there on the Patch Line at Boise Cascade. The family was blessed at that point as he acquired another daughter, and Becky acquired Wayne’s two children. They eventually married on August 10, 1995, Wayne’s birthday so he was sure not to forget an anniversary!

A visit to see family prompted Wayne and Becky to move to St. Maries in the late 1980’s. They fell in love with the area, and the outdoors provided all of the recreation Wayne loved. Wayne went to work for Regulus Stud Mills, Inc., obtained his CDL and drove truck, and ended his career working for the Idaho State Highway Department driving truck and snowplow. He retired from the highway department in 2008.

He loved the outdoors and he lived to hunt. He was an avid bow hunter; Elk season and hunting with his son is what he specifically looked forward to most. He also liked to golf, camp, ride his 4-wheeler, and loved his garden. He was known for the zucchini he grew and loved feeding the deer even if they tried eating some of his bounty’s. Wayne enjoyed sitting on his front porch when the weather was nice with his dog Barney. Dwayne, Dalton, and Mykel were his little buddies that he spent a lot of time with; however, he loved his whole family with all of his heart.

Wayne is survived by his wife Becky at their home in St. Maries; children Ron (Lori) Barber of St. Helens, OR, Kim (Mike) Khayne of Astoria, OR, and Amber (Ty) Jensen of St. Maries, ID; sister Marion Hopkins of Missouri; and Kelly Jensen of St. Maries, ID; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Larry Barber and Gary Barber, and Mike Jensen.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm at “Wayne’s Office” AKA Joe’s Bar. The family asks that you please sport your best camo to honor him.