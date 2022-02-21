Wayne Albin Nordin

by Obituaries

Wayne Albin Nordin (82), known as “Sparky” to his many friends, a longtime Elk River, ID resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 16, 2022. He was born to Albin and Isabelle Nordin on July 15, 1939, in the Benewah Valley near St. Maries, ID. From a young age Wayne began horse logging with his father and older brother Ed. When he wasn’t needed to help with the logging, he attended school at the Benewah School House until the 9th grade when he was transferred to St. Maries High School. He graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1959. Following graduation, Wayne enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served 3 years and during that time was stationed in Germany, which allowed him to visit family in Sweden. When he was honorably discharged, he briefly returned to St. Maries before moving to Conner, MT. While in Conner, he went to work at the Happy Hen Hatchery owned by his sister and brother in-law. The hatchery is where he met Bernadine Lund, and they had an instant connection and love for each other. They married on September 12, 1964, in Hamilton, MT. They continued to live in Conner where Wayne went to work in the woods as a logger and truck driver. In 1968 the family moved to Elk River, ID, where they made their permanent home for over 53 years. Wayne was an extremely hard worker and continued to support his family by working in the woods. He worked for J.E. Hall Logging, Potlatch Corporation, bought his own crane and piled brush for CPTPA, hooked in the woods for a few logging companies, and purchased and drove his own logging truck, and drove lowboy and built roads for John Thomas. In 2002 Wayne went to work for the Clearwater Highway District maintaining county roads; retiring in 2007. Wayne enjoyed the outdoors and everything it had to offer. He specifically enjoyed hunting and fishing on Dworshak Reservoir. A Jack of All Trades, he loved tinkering on anything, and could fix things even if they were not broken. He was very proud of his Swedish heritage and made sure his children knew of their ancestors. Wayne loved his family, and they were everything to him, specifically his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his wife Bernadine at their home in Elk River, ID; children Brenda (Steve) Griffin of Troy, ID, Debbie (Dale) Howe of Elk River, ID, Greg Nordin of Elk River, ID, and Brad Nordin of Colfax, WA; grandchildren; Brittany (Patrik) Aalto of Prairie Grove, AR, Megan Howe, Memphis, TN, Kayla (Tucker) Brauer of Alcalde, New Mexico, Brady (Doris) Griffin of Fernwood, ID, and Grace, Isabelle and Elin Nordin of Elk River, ID. He also had 4 great grandchildren and one more due in August. Siblings Ed (Connie) Nordin of St. Maries, ID, Ellen Wittman of Post Falls, ID, Sandy (Diana) Nordin of St. Maries, ID, and Denny (Nancy) Nordin of Lewiston, ID; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Caroline Hodgson and Francie Schimpf, brother Bob Nordin, nephews Glenn Nordin and Jeff Nordin, and niece Kimmy Simmet. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

