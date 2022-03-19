Water from failed irrigation canal damages Grant County road

ROYAL CITY, Wash.– Flooding from a failed irrigation canal damaged a Grant County road.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said water that escaped the canal washed away part of Frenchman Hills Road West about two miles west of Dodson Road South. So far, there isn’t an estimated reopening time for the part of the road damaged by the water.

The sheriff’s office said the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District operated the canal. It failed sometime late Thursday night.

Nobody was hurt and there were no reports of damage to homes or other structures. There was some damage done to a Grant PUD utility pole.

The Grant County Board of County Commissioners signed a Declaration of Local Emergency to help with the recovery efforts.

