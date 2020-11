Watch ‘Your Voice, Your Vote: Election 2020’ on 4 News Now at 7 p.m.

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The 2020 presidential election is not over yet.

With so much at stake, ABC News has the straight-forward, real-time answers and results, with what you need to know from the most trusted team in politics.

Watch “Your Voice, Your Vote: Election 2020” on 4 News Now, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.