How to watch the Riverfront Park Christmas tree-lighting ceremony virtually

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverfront Park Christmas tree will be lit for the season starting Friday afternoon.

The annual tree-lighting ceremony is a go, but will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

If you would like to watch from, you can livestream the ceremony on YouTube or Facebook starting at 4:30 p.m.

The tree is 60 feet tall and is located on Spokane Falls Boulevard near the ice ribbon.

