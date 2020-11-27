How to watch the Riverfront Park Christmas tree-lighting ceremony virtually
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverfront Park Christmas tree will be lit for the season starting Friday afternoon.
The annual tree-lighting ceremony is a go, but will be held virtually due to the pandemic.
If you would like to watch from, you can livestream the ceremony on YouTube or Facebook starting at 4:30 p.m.
The tree is 60 feet tall and is located on Spokane Falls Boulevard near the ice ribbon.
