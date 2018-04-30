WATCH ON GMNW: Volunteers at Sacred Heart make sure ‘No One Dies Alone’

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

“Sometimes you can hold a hand, sometimes there is music to be played, sometimes you just sit.”

As we wrap up Spokane Gives month, Good Morning Northwest introduces you to some strong, compassionate volunteers with a Sacred Heart program called ‘No One Dies Alone.’

