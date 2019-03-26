WATCH ON GMNW: Spokane city council passes measures on Lime bikes, security measures, city hall

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

Spokane’s city council was busy last night! Council members passed three measures, which will now keep Lime bikes and scooters in Spokane, loosen the city’s helmet regulations, keep city hall open to anyone (for any period of time) during business hours, and allow downtown businesses to be reimbursed for installing security enhancements. We’re tracking all of the changes for you on Good Morning Northwest.

