WATCH ON GMNW: Help support Foster Parent Appreciation Month with a cup of coffee

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

Cedar Coffee, a new coffee shop on the north end downtown Spokane, is kicking off National Foster Parent Appreciation Month with a party today.

They’ll be giving away goodies, and free coffee!

Find out how you can participate, and why the cause in close to owners’ hearts, this morning on Good Morning Northwest.

