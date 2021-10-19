‘It is disheartening’: WSU leaders speak about termination of coach Nick Rolovich

PULLMAN, Wash.– Washington State University leaders announced Monday that they would be parting ways with head football coach Nick Rolovich.

University leaders said it was because he was no longer able to fulfill his duties as head coach because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine requirement.

Rolovich isn’t the only person on the team’s coaching staff to be terminated. The school said four football assistant coaches, Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber are also not in compliance with the state’s mandate.

WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun are held a press conference following the announcement.

“Nick is not eligible to be employed at Washington State University, or non-compliance so we’ll initiate the terms as they state in this contract,” WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said. “It is disheartening to be here today”

Schulz emphasized the importance the school has put on making sure everyone who could get vaccinated was. He talked about how WSU was the public university in the state of Washington to institute a vaccine mandate for its students in April.

“More importantly, and we’ve had this message all along. I’ve had this message all along,” Schulz said.

