Watch live updates from Olympia throughout the day on KXLY+

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

4 News Now is in Olympia as the state legislature convenes and Washington State Patrol prepares for a day of “disruptions.”

Reporter Maher Kawash will be bringing live updates throughout the day through various 4 News Now platforms, including KXLY+.

KXLY+ is our streaming app, which is available for your smart phone or smart TV devices.

To download, head to the app store on your iOS or Android device, or find it Roku, Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV.

RELATED: The Latest: WSP preparing for ‘disruptions’ as legislature convenes