WATCH GMNW: Mail carriers say the workload is taking a toll on them. Hear why they say they need a lifeline

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash.– The U.S. Postal Service is in the midst of what it calls the “Delivering for America Plan.”

Mail carriers in our area said the existing operation puts their health at risk. They said USPS’s true priority is to a company you might think of as their competitor.

However, Amazon is actually one of its biggest clients.

A USPS representative said their package volume has doubled over the past 10 years.

Delivering what’s required by law in the middle of the pandemic means working overtime far in excess of what carriers say their union contract allows.

One carrier who talked to 4 News Now shared her pay stub with it. It reflected nearly 60 hours of overtime in one week. She said that’s not unusual.

USPS has lost $87 billion over the past 14 years. It says it’s in a state of crisis and realizes it’s taking a toll on the workforce. The only way it says it can sustain itself is to change its business model.

