Watch Friday on 4 News Now: What local business owners say can help save Spokane restaurants

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants are struggling during the pandemic, so 4 News Now’s Nia Wong held a roundtable discussion with owners to see what the community can do to rescue their restaurants.

“We’re all on life support right now,” says David’s Pizza owner, Mark Starr. “I don’t think there’s anyone out there that says how much longer we’re going to last.”

While the west side moves onto the next phase, Eastern Washington has been left behind.

“The problem is, when we only have takeout and delivery for our full service restaurants, we don’t have the ability to keep half of our staff employed,” says Mustard Seed owner Chris Siemens.

We brought together some of your beloved restaurants to ask them how we can help beyond takeout. Tune in to 4 News Now at 6 p.m. on Friday to watch our full story.

