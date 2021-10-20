Washington’s unemployment rate in September was 4.9%

by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s unemployment rate in September was 4.9%, down from 5.1% in August.

Employers added 17,600 jobs in September, a 7.3% increase over August, the state Employment Security Department reported Wednesday.

The Seattle Times reports September’s job growth was disappointing in comparison to June and July, when the state added 25,600 and 24,300 jobs, respectively.

September’s modest increase likely reflects in part the surge in COVID cases that month, said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, an ESD regional economist who covers the Seattle area.

“We’re still growing, but it’s slower than what we were seeing prior to the current wave of COVID,” Vance-Sherman said.

