Washington’s second-dose allocations of COVID vaccines to arrive in coming weeks

Washington’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to make slow progress, but progress nonetheless.

Over 69,000 people have been administered a vaccine as of Thursday, the Department of Health said in an update. That’s roughly 19% of all doses that have arrived in Washington.

So far, the state has received almost 358,000 vaccines total, and there are more on the way. The DOH says they also plan to order second-dose allocations of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend, which will then be given to the first group administered the vaccine.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are slated to arrive the week of Jan 12.

“As a reminder, all vaccine recipients must receive two doses of vaccine from the same manufacturer for maximum protection against COVID-19,” the DOH said.

The table below shows the state’s most recent vaccine supply.