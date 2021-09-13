Washington’s new outdoor mask mandate now in effect

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to visit the Spokane Interstate Fair or catch a Seahawks game, you will need to wear a mask.

Washington’s new mask requirement is now in effect. It requires people to wear masks or face coverings at events with 500 or more attendees.

People attending these events, like professional sports games or outdoor concerts, must wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

The new mandate, which is intended to protect people when they are unable to socially distance, comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Washington. The majority of those cases are among the unvaccinated.

