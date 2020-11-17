Washington’s new COVID restrictions now in place

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s four-week “freeze” is officially underway.

The state’s latest shutdown resembles what we went through in March.

These tighter COVID restrictions are a huge hit to many businesses and are sure to impact several parts of your own life.

The governor’s office said indoor gatherings have been one of the biggest driving factors of COVID-19 in Washington. That is why gatherings with people outside of your own household are not allowed, unless they follow quarantine rules. On top of that, you are not supposed to gather outside with more than five people.

The latest restrictions also mean it is back to home workouts. Gyms are now closed and indoor fitness classes are canceled.

Your next trip to the grocery store will look different, as well. Grocery stores, along with in-store retail, are both limited to 25 percent capacity. Church services also fall under this category.

Starting at midnight Wednesday, you will no longer be able to dine-in at bars and restaurants. Outdoor seating will be allowed as proper safety protocols are followed, but tables will be also be limited to no more than five people at a time. You can, however, still order food to go.

As of now, restrictions on gatherings, dining and retail serves are set to expire on December 14, but that is subject to change should there not be a big enough reduction in case rates and hospitalizations.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee announces new statewide restrictions on dining, gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

READ: ‘It’s just too dangerous’: Gov. Inslee pleads with Washingtonians to avoid large gatherings this Thanksgiving

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.