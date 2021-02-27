Washington’s mass COVID vaccination sites administer more than 70,000 doses in a month

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s four mass vaccination sites have managed to administer more than 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first month of opening, according to an update from the State Department of Health.

Of those vaccines, over 16,000 doses have been given at the Spokane Arena. An additional 18,114 doses were administered in Ridgefield; 17,541 in Wenatchee; and 18,923 at the mass vaccine site in Kennewick.

Many sites will focus on getting up to speed with second-dose appointments heading into this week. That includes the Spokane, Ridgefield, and Kennewick sites. The Wenatchee site will also prioritize second doses, but is taking a limited number of first-dose appointments, as well. That registration will open at noon on Sunday.

Those arriving for your second dose are asked to bring the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, given to you when you received your first shot.

READ: Vaccine appointment canceled? Here’s what you can do

RELATED: SRHD: Slightly delayed second vaccine shot won’t impact efficacy

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.