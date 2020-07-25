Washington’s mask mandate expands to include apartment common areas and other indoor spaces

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The secretary of health has expanded Washington’s mask mandate requirements, making it so people must keep their face covered in all indoor settings.

Previously, Washington’s mask mandate made applied to all public indoor spaces. The new expansion makes it so people must wear a mask when in any indoor space outside their home.

That could include apartment building common areas, fraternity and sorority houses, or assisted living facilities.

“The current orders about face coverings are intended to increase the use of face coverings and emphasize their critical importance to our overall strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19,” it reads in a release from the State Department of Health.

Panhandle Health board members issued a mask mandate in Kootenai County on Thursday, requiring people to wear facial coverings or face a possible misdemeanor.

