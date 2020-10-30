Washington’s eviction moratorium includes protection for those living in non-traditional housing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s housing moratorium means people can’t be evicted for falling behind on their rent.

Cities across Washington are learning the order applies to non-traditional homes as well.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs says, in most cases, the city will not be able to tow cars or RV’s that people are living in until the statewide moratorium expires at the end of December. It could go into 2021. It’s been extended several times this year.

A few days ago the City of Olympia told people camping in cars they had to move or their vehicles would be towed.

The Olympian newspaper reports that the State Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to the City, saying their order violated the governor’s eviction moratorium. It includes protection for people living in non-traditional dwellings like cars and RV’s.

“So I don’t know if our police have absorbed that yet, but just a warning that you might start hearing that from the city legal that we can’t do it,”

There are some exceptions. Cars and RV’s can be towed if the person inside poses and immediate risk to the health, safety, or property of others. Council members also say vehicles could be hauled away if they are involved in criminal activity.

