Washington’s Employment Security Department clears out backlog of unemployment claims

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Washington’s Employment Security Department has cleared out a backlog in unemployment claims, it announced Friday.

The mission was part of Operation 100%, which initially set out to resolve unpaid claims filed by Washingtonians between March and June, a goal that was set back in part due to a massive fraud attack, according to ESD.

With the help of hundreds of staff and 50 national guard members, that goal was completed Friday, KOMO News reports.

“We know a lot of people are still waiting for resolution on their claims. We are going to continue to work hard to his get all the claimants the benefits they are eligible for,” it reads in a statement from ESD.

More than 1.2 million people have filed claims for unemployment in the state since the pandemic began impacting jobs in mid-March.

