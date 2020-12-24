Washington’s COVID-19 data slowly improving, concerns rise over upcoming holidays

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– Local and state health experts share a sense of optimism as Washington’s COVID-19 data slowly improves.

But, that data can take a turn for the worst with gatherings on Christmas and other upcoming holidays.

“We want to keep things outdoors as much as possible, we want to remember the three W’s — wear a mask, wash our hands and watch our distance — but we also want to remember to get tested,” said Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah.

That’s why the State Department of Health is suggesting you swap out those gatherings for a virtual or outdoor activity.

They recommend a virtual movie watch part, dropping off treats at the doorstep of friends and family, or enjoying an outdoor activity like hiking, sledding or snowshoeing.

The state is seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases recently but there are certainly some days with spikes, such as Wednesday’s 381 cases in Spokane County.

But health experts are optimistic as there have been two days this week with fewer than 160 cases reported. That is still alarmingly high but is trending in the right direction.

Despite drops in case counts, the state is still at its peak of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

In fact, the virus has killed 60 people in Spokane County since just December 1. For context, it took the county nearly four months to reach that exact number of deaths.

That’s why the rollout of this vaccine is now so critical. The good news is Washington will receive thousands of doses of each vaccine every week.

127,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Washington on Wednesday, and nearly 16,000 doses were sent to Spokane County.

RELATED: MultiCare receives first vaccine shipment, administering to healthcare workers

23 providers in Spokane County have been approved to receive, store and administer the vaccine.

The state is also getting nearly 45,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine this week plus another 57,000 next week.

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine are both very similar, as they need two shots and are considered ‘messenger RNA’ vaccines, which means no virus goes into your body. It’s essentially just a signal to trigger your proteins.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.