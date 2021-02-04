Washington’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations slightly decline as vaccinations slowly increase

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash. — 1 in 12 Washingtonians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; that adds up to about 8-percent of the state’s population.

Even more people would get the vaccine if Washington could just get enough doses to do it.

51,000 doses have been given out in Spokane County so far, and nearly 5,000 of those came in just the last week at the Spokane Arena.

CHAS Health plans to give about 600 shots there per day through the rest of the week.

And those of you still looking for an appointment will get another chance to sign up for one next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In the meantime, Spokane’s providers and clinics are still waiting for more vaccines. In fact, the only new doses that arrived in the county this week went straight to the Arena rather than any of the providers.

So, we asked the Health District if it has the resources and capacity to do more vaccinations, if more doses came in.

“The answer is yes and yes and yes,” Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said. “We do have the capability to scale up.”

Dr. Velazquez said the success they’ve had at the Spokane Arena is proof of that.

While we wait for more doses, masking up and distancing are even more critical as new variants of coronavirus make their way to the U.S., which have already been found in Snohomish and King counties.

But, even though the virus is mutating, Washington’s COVID-19 data is still trending in the right direction.

“We’re doing a little better on hospitalizations, we’re doing a little better in ICU beds which is great because that protects our hospital capacity,” Dr. Velazquez said.

The latest numbers show fewer people are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. That’s down about 16 percent in the last two weeks across Eastern Washington. 98 people are hospitalized with the virus in Spokane as of Wednesday.

Deaths are still a concern, as the virus has killed another 48 people in Spokane County over the last two weeks. That marks a total of 515 deaths since April.

Daily case averages are dropping in Washington and Idaho, and more than 15 percent of Spokane’s ICU beds are available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.