Washington’s candidates for governor not spending as much money this election

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– 2020 has changed everything this year to this point, so it’s only right that something different is happening in the 2020 election.

Washington’s two candidates for governor aren’t spending much money.

Loren Culp is trying to stop Governor Inslee from being re-elected to a third term, but Culp is lacking the funds. He’s only raised nearly $2 million, and that’s considered low for a candidate trying to take down an incumbent.

“Donors want to invest their money into races where they’re going to have the most bang for their buck where they’re able to afffect the outcome,” said Travis Ridout, a political professor from WSU. “In these races, it looks pretty clear that the incumbent is going to go onto victory.”

Inslee has raised about $6.5 million dollars to this point, and some of that is leftover money from his previous elections—he’s spent $3 million to this point, 39 days away from the election.

For perspective, he spent about $9 million in the 2016 election.

COVID-19 has also changed the race this year as the two candidates can’t hold their usual rallies or come knocking on your door to ask for your support.

“It really has been an election conducted through the news media, through online, through digital politics,” Ridout said.

The pandemic is also taking priority on voter’s minds, rather than other policies that usually sway them one way or the other.

“It’s hard to ignore the pandemic, and the country and the state’s response to the pandemic and the issue of the economy and employment,” Ridout said.

