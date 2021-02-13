Washington’s 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered to Wenatchee woman

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington’s one millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose was administered to a 90-year-old Wenatchee woman on Friday.

When the Pfizer vaccine went into Ruby T.’s arm, she told health officials it felt, “just normal. Didn’t hurt at all.”

The moment marks a huge milestone for the state, which has now successfully managed to administer one million doses of the vaccine, despite a rough start to the process.

In honor of the moment, Ruby was gifted a certificate from Governor Jay Inslee. According to the State Department of Health, staff at the mass vaccination site in Wenatchee celebrated the moment with Ruby by hosting a small socially distant ceremony.

When asked if she had any advice to give to fellow Washingtonians, Ruby said, “Get your vaccine! Get it and let’s get rid of this thing!”

She has since been invited to ride in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand parade, which will be held the first weekend in May in Wenatchee.

