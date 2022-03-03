Washingtonians can now order two at-home COVID test kits each month

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Additional at-home COVID tests are now available at no cost to Washingtonians.

The tests can be ordered through SayYesCOVIDHomeTest.org and will be delivered by Amazon. There are five tests in each order and households can claim two orders per month.

If you previously ordered through the site, you are still eligible for more kits. The Washington State Department of Health is offering more tests as COVID protocols, like vaccine verification and mask-wearing, are lifted.

