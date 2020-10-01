‘Washingtonians are hurting’: AG Ferguson calls on UTC to protect people from utility shut-offs during pandemic

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a proposal that calls on the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to ban utility late fees and utility service disconnections until at least April 30, 2021.

According to the AG’s office, these protections ensure vulnerable Washingtonians don’t lose the services they need to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis.

“Washingtonians are hurting,” Ferguson said. “This is not the time to put individuals at risk of losing critical services they need, like heat and electricity.”

Under Ferguson’s proposal, customers will still be responsible for paying their utility bills, but utility service providers cannot shut off service or charge late fees for customers who cannot pay.

