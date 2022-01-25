Washington wrestling coach out amid assault charge involving minor

by Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The wrestling coach at a Vancouver, Washington, high school is out after his arrest on suspicion of felony assault involving a minor.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Jess Pritchard’s home on Jan. 18 and found a juvenile bleeding with what appeared to be a broken nose, The Columbian reported.

Pritchard, 48, was booked into the Clark County Jail and made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Jan. 19. He was charged with second-degree assault, released on his personal recognizance and ordered to have no direct contact with minor involved. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Pritchard works as a district resource officer at Skyview High School, where he was also the wrestling coach. Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson Pat Nuzzo confirmed that Pritchard remains employed by the district but is no longer coaching.

